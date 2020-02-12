 ​ ​
LISTEN: Amber Rose – ‘Mother Earth’

Amber Rose

Timely and heart-wrenching, Amber Rose’s new single Mother Earth is an ode to the destructiveness of modern living on the environment; her passionate plea is felt through the howl of raw vocal expression and twangy, earthy guitar.

amber rose

February 12, 2020

