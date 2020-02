Clairo is having one hell of a year. After the success of her debut album, along with having recently won Best New Act in the World at the NME Awards last week, Clairo returns. Her new track, february 15, 2020 london, uk, comes in the form of a lowkey slow-burning demo. Her softly spoken voice shimmers over the top of distant instrumentation to make for a truely intimate experience.

Catch her at her upcoming Australian tour along with her Groovin the Moo appearances.