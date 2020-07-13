 ​ ​
LISTEN: Kid Cudi feat. Eminem – ‘The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady’

The Moon Man himself is back with a little help from his friends. Kid Cudi has been releasing some impressive collaborations in the past few years. Cudi’s newest track features the one and only Eminem. In the politically conscious track, the two play off each other in what is both artists’ most powerful song in a long time.

July 13, 2020

