LISTEN: Deadly Hearts – Walking Together (Compilation Album)

The highly anticipated Deadly Hearts – Walking Together compilation has dropped, and it was well worth the wait. Featuring some of our most influential Indigenous artists, the album is an emotional and poignant tribute to “the modern sound of Indigenous Australia,” featuring some absolutely killer tracks.

Highlights include Ziggy Ramo and Miiesha’s powerful representation of intergenerational trauma in Tjitji, Drmngnow and Emily Wurramara’s beat-heavy Get Back To The Land, and the soulful Neon Moon.

Check out the album below: