LISTEN: Four Tet – ‘Parallel’ / ‘871’

In his usual fashion, Four Tet has released two albums with little announcement, Parallel and 871. In the Bandcamp notes for 871, Kieran Hebden writes that it was "recorded between August 1995 and January 1997". Listen to both new records below. <a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/parallel">Parallel by Four Tet</a> <a href="https://fourtet.bandcamp.com/album/871">871 by Four Tet</a>