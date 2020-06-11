LISTEN: Hockey Dad – ‘Good Eye’

We have just been treated to the latest single from Hockey Dad’s upcoming album Brain Candy, titled Good Eye. In true Hockey Dad style, the track is gritty and driven, drawing on the guitar riffs and heavy drumming that the duo is known for. Check it out below.

The single is also sentimental for the band, who said the title and lyrics of the track are about finding confidence in challenging times: “Every time someone missed a ball or made a mistake on that tour, we would all say ‘good eye.’”

Catch the brand-new track on Spotify below.