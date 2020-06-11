Paul Kelly has released an album from his time in quarantine

Numerous artists have taken to social media to offer us new material during the times of coronavirus and subsequent social distancing. From Sam Neill playing the ukulele to Jamiroquai covering David Bowie in a comedic spin, we’ve seen a lot to keep us entertained from the safety of our homes.

Now Paul Kelly has dropped a new album made up of songs, predominantly covers, he has reworked during his time in quarantine.

Paul Kelly has released a new album called Forty Days, consisting of fifteen songs and poems creating whilst in lockdown.

Kelly has described that the collection was created over approximately “forty days” in quarantine to pass the time whilst exercising physical distancing.

“I noticed that the recordings spanned a period of roughly forty days and was aware that ‘forty days’ in Italian is ‘quaranta giorni’, the origin of our word ‘quarantine’,” Kelly told Rolling Stone.

Captured solely on his phone, Kelly managed to have the video files converted to audio tracks to create an album. And whilst it may be a little rough around the edges (turns out iPhone quality just ain’t like a studio recording – no surprises there!) we are loving the new album nonetheless.

You can download or stream the Forty Days here, which was released by Kelly along with hints that a new album may be on the horizon post-pandemic. You could say we are a little bit excited.