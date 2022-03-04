LISTEN: Jack White – ‘Hi-De-Ho’ (feat. Q-Tip)

Jack White has teamed up with Q-Tip to break the glass ceiling on a ripper, fuzzed-out, double-sided single, Hi-De-Ho.

Jack White is due to release a new album, Fear of the Dawn on April 8th, but this week he released an unsuspecting banger, Hi-De-Ho, which features a collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest figurehead, acclaimed artist, and producer, Q-Tip.

The ballsy new single is partnered with another new track, Queen of the Bees, off White’s second new album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive, which is set for release on July 22nd.

Hi-De-Ho features White’s signature mash of New Orleans blues with revival alternative rock, as fuzzed guitars morph sonically into distorted brass. Vocal melisma riffs in free-form, before a hip-hop bass line underscores Q-Tip’s rhyming that spits out the namesake of its Cab Calloway reference.