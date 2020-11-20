LISTEN: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘KG’

On their 16th full-length album, King Gizzard have once again found a way to tread new ground whilst simultaneously reviving the motifs that float throughout their entire discography. Whilst the familiarity of the album might surprise some – considering the perpetual motion that the band has long been known for – the return to their microtonal approach is an underrated gem.

A fusion of world music with their ever-popular microtonal tracks, dance-inspired songs like Intrasport are definite stand outs, featuring sweeping filters and a drop filled with drum machines. Who cares about Eric’s departure from the band when you’ve got automation, baby? The show goes on, stream the album below.