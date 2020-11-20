LISTEN: girl in red – ‘Two Queens in a King-Sized Bed’

In anticipation for her debut album, Norwegian indie-pop artist Marie Ulven Ringheim, aka girl in red, has released a dreamy new single, Two Queens in a King-Sized Bed. Wrapping her trademark dreamy melodies with Christmas jingles, the song is a tender ode to romance in the holiday season.

When asked about the writing of the song, Ringheim said it was about “reminiscing about a Christmas I had with a person I love. When laying in bed glued to their body didn’t feel close enough. When we wanted every second to last forever”.

girl in red’s debut album is expected to drop in early 2021. Listen to Two Queens in a King-Sized Bed, below.