LISTEN: Sufjan Stevens, Lowell Brams – ‘Aporia’

After a series of singles, the collaborative album between Sufjan Stevens and stepfather Lowell Brams has finally dropped. It’s an immersive, mostly instrumental collection, inspired by the soundtracks of movies like Blade Runner and Hereditary. The record was released slightly early, in the hopes of bringing some light to people during the pandemic. Reflective and transportive, Aporia is certain to take you on a journey.

“We harbor no delusions of grandeur,” Stevens said in a statement along with the release.

“This record is hardly the most important thing in your world right now—but we also believe that music is sacred and has the ability to bring beauty, wisdom, truth and light to our lives in difficult times. We hope this music can bring you meaning, hope and encouragement today.”

Check it out below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

Aporia is out now, grab your copy here.