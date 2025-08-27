M.I.A. set to bring her fearless fire to Australia this October

British-Sri Lankan icon and genre-bending provocateur M.I.A. is heading Down Under this spring, and it’s about to get loud.

Fresh from her set at Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival (Sat 25 Oct), the rapper, singer, producer and activist will storm Melbourne’s Forum on Sunday 26 October before hitting Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Wednesday 29 October.

With a career built on boundary-breaking albums like Kala and anthems like Paper Planes, M.I.A. has never shied away from chaos, confrontation, or creativity. Her latest record MATA revealed yet another side of her restless artistry — a balance of fire and transcendence, raw ego and divine peace.

Tickets won’t last long. The Secret Sounds presale kicks off Monday 1 September at 10am, with general sale opening Tuesday 2 September at 12pm local.

FORUM, MELBOURNE

Sun 26 Oct

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Wed 29 Oct

👉 secretsounds.com for tickets and info.