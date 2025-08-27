Cardi B Testifies in $24M Civil Trial

The rapper’s pregnancy became a central part of her defence against a multi-million dollar claim.

In a tense courtroom drama, Cardi B testified that a security guard is pursuing a staggering $24 million lawsuit against her over a 2018 confrontation.

The incident occurred outside a Beverly Hills doctor’s office where the rapper, then secretly four months pregnant, was seeking privacy.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, claims plaintiff Emani Ellis provoked a verbal altercation by allegedly recording her without consent.

Almánzar adamantly denied all physical assault claims, stating she never touched Ellis and characterising the suit as a blatant attempt to “get some money.”

The defence found support in testimony from the office’s receptionist, Tierra Malcolm, who intervened.

Malcolm stated she saw no physical contact from the rapper, did not hear racial slurs, and described Ellis’s hands as “flying” during the argument.

The jury now must decide the truth between conflicting accounts, weighing the value of a scar against the price of fame.