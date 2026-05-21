Cocaine found hidden inside SKIMS shipment

Not the kind of extra support you expect from SKIMS

A truck carrying SKIMS underwear into the United Kingdom turned out to be concealing something far less flattering than shapewear: 90 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $9.6 million.

Yes, this is real. No, Kim Kardashian’s not running a side hustle out of the warehouse.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), Polish truck driver Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after Border Force officers discovered the drugs hidden inside a specially modified compartment in the trailer doors of his truck.

The vehicle arrived at the Port of Harwich in Essex on September 5, 2025, after travelling from Hook of Holland in the Netherlands.

The cargo manifest listed 28 legitimate consignments of SKIMS underwear and clothing. Tucked behind the bodysuits, however, were 90 one-kilogram packages of cocaine.

That is enough narcotics to make this the most dramatic thing ever found under shapewear.

Investigators say GPS records revealed a suspicious 16-minute stop during the journey.

Authorities believe the drugs were loaded with Konkel’s knowledge. He initially denied knowing anything about the hidden compartment, but later pleaded guilty and admitted he agreed to transport the drugs in exchange for €4,500.

A remarkably underwhelming payday for a shipment worth almost eight figures.

SKIMS issued a statement distancing itself from the incident.

“SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products,” a company spokesperson told TMZ.

“We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

In other words, the brand’s only crime here was ending up in one of the strangest customs stories of the year.

The NCA also confirmed that neither SKIMS, Kim Kardashian, nor the legitimate companies involved in exporting and importing the goods had any connection to the smuggling operation.

SKIMS is known for holding everything in place. This time, authorities discovered someone was trying to hide a little more than love handles.