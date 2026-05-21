Audified – Early Summer Echoes

Audified is currently running a limited time sale with between 50-60% off every Audified plugin, covering everything from mix referencing tools to bass amp modelling, EQ, saturation, compression, reverb and streamlined one knob processors. The homepage headline says it clearly: “Make it sound right for half.”

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For producers, engineers and musicians, it is a strong excuse to look beyond one plugin and take in the bigger picture. Audified has built a catalogue around practical studio tools that solve real session problems, but still bring enough tone, colour and personality to feel musical.

MixChecker is the obvious starting point. It has become one of Audified’s most recognisable tools because it answers the question every producer eventually has to face: does this mix actually translate outside the studio?

Rather than bouncing a mix, running to the car, checking a phone speaker, then second guessing the entire afternoon, MixChecker gives you a fast way to hear how your track might behave across real world listening environments. MixChecker PRO is currently listed at $49, down from $99, while MixChecker ULTRA+ is listed at $69, down from $149.

That kind of tool can seem simple on paper, but in practice it can change how you make decisions. It helps reveal whether a vocal is sitting where it should, whether the low end is disappearing, or whether a mix that feels impressive in the room is going to fall apart on smaller speakers.

Then there is GK Amplification 3. If you play bass, Gallien Krueger has a very particular thing. Tight, punchy, forward and slightly aggressive in the mids, with that sense of the bass actually speaking in the track rather than just filling out the bottom end.

Audified’s GK Amplification 3 brings that flavour into a studio and stage ready plugin format, with GK Amplification 3 LE currently listed at $19, down from $39, and GK Amplification 3 PRO listed at $49, down from $99.

The broader catalogue is where Audified becomes especially useful. The Boutique Studio Bundle pulls together 1A EQ, U78, U73B and RZ062, giving users a set of classic studio style tools for shaping tone, adding colour and controlling dynamics. The bundle is currently listed at $109, down from $229.

Elsewhere in the sale, MultiDrive PRO, U78 Saturator, U73b Compressor, ToneKnob Ultimate Bundle and Linda Ironverb are all listed at $29, while RZ062 Equalizer and 1A Equalizer are listed at $49.

That is probably the best way to understand Audified. It is not about one headline plugin. It is a developer making useful, focused tools that sit comfortably between technical problem solving and musical character.

Whether you are after MixChecker for translation, GK Amplification for bass tone, or a broader set of EQ, saturation, compression and reverb tools, Audified’s current sale is a strong time to explore the range.