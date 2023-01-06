Cardi B’s new beef with lettuce prices, explained

Cardi B has launched an all-out war on inflation and food prices via Twitter: “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

Cardi B has a serious message for the instigators of inflation: “I want anyone who’s responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 4), expressing the following: “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside !!” In a later statement, she added, “Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

These Tweets left fans totally divided. Some thanked the Bodak Yellow hitmaker for raising awareness about the ongoing issue of rising food costs: “The fact she’s not broke at all and still concerned about the rapidly increasing price of food should make you appreciate her post even more,” commented one individual. “The empathy for those less fortunate financially is absolutely implied.”

Others were less appreciative and more confused as to why on earth she cared: “Aren’t you a millionaire?” wrote one person. “Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you not one of us no more,” added another.

Bitch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ? 😑 pic.twitter.com/2X0Np2KyCX — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

Addressing the backlash, Cardi B posted a PSA video: “When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherfuckers be complaining about, aint you rich? What you complaining about lettuce?” she stated. “That just goes to show, when you become successful, when you have money, you’re gonna go broke soon cause y’all not budgeting.”

The rapper continued, “When I go to the fucking supermarket, I’m seeing that everything tripled up. Like, lettuce was $2 a couple months ago, and now it’s fucking seven…If I think that shit is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people, or people in the hood, are motherfucking thinking.

Cardi B concluded: “So yeah, I’m going to say something. And I have a big platform, so I want anyone who’s responsible for these fucking prices to put that shit the fuck down.”

What do you guys think of Cardi B’s passionate advocacy for the lowering of grocery costs? Honestly, we reckon “anyone who’s responsible” for inflation and sky-rocketing lettuce prices should heed the rapper’s warning.