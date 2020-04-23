Marianne Faithfull leaves hospital following coronavirus scare

After spending 22 days in hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis, Marianne Faithfull has finally returned home.

The legendary 73-year-old singer confirmed the news via a statement posted on her social media.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19,” the statement describes.

“Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many,” it continues. “She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

After experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, Faithfull was admitted to hospital at the beginning of April where she tested positive for the virus. Following this, she contracted pneumonia, but her management team assured that she was “stable and responding to treatment”.

In related news, it’s just been announced that Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) will play the singer in an upcoming biopic, Faithfull, directed by McQueen documentary-director, Ian Bonhote.

