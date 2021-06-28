Marilyn Manson will turn himself in to police following assault allegations

CW: Assault

Marilyn Manson will surrender to police following an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer in New Hampshire.

After a series of controversies have plagued the musician (whose real name is Brian Warner) in the past year, Manson has agreed to surrender himself to LA police to face charges of an alleged assault at one of his concerts in 2019.

“Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department, as part of an agreement between New Hampshire officials and Manson’s attorney, but it’s unclear when that will take place,” says New Hampshire’s Gilford Police Chief, Anthony Bean Burpee.

The charges themselves cover “two counts of Class A misdemeanor assault,” which will cover “a maximum jail sentence of one year and a maximum fine of $2000 [USD]”.

Back in May, Manson made headlines for having an arrest warrant issued against him for allegedly assaulting a videographer while he was on tour in 2019.

While playing at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, the videographer (who was hired to film the show) claims that Manson spat at their camera multiple times during his set.

Manson’s legal team has criticised the allegations despite Manson and his legal team’s willingness to cooperate with all parties involved.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, labelled them as “ludicrous”.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” the attorney said.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

While it is widely reported that Manson will turn himself in, the exact details (mainly the date and time) are unknown.

According to Burpee, the New Hampshire police are simply waiting for things to gain momentum.

“We are simply looking for Mr. Warner to turn himself in on the active warrant so that we can proceed,” says Burpee.

With that being said, Burpee has speculated as to when Manson’s appearance in court could take place.

“If Mr. Warner turns himself in within the next few weeks, his initial appearance/arraignment will likely be scheduled for mid-August.”

In a statement to USA Today, the aforementioned police chief confirmed that Manson turning himself into a Los Angeles-based police department will not affect the New Hampshire-based legal proceedings.