How fast does sound travel on Mars?

NASA’s Perseverance rover has determined the speed of sound on Mars, and it is quite different to Earth.

For years, scientists have pondered how quickly sound travels in the atmospheric conditions of Mars. The answer has finally been uncovered thanks to the handy work of NASA probe Perseverance.

The experiment wasn’t a walk in the park, but it does sound pretty cool. The rover shot lasers at a rock face, then measured the length of time it took for the sound of the laser hitting the rock to reach a microphone.

The rover found that the typical speed of sound on Mars was 240 m/s (869 kph), compared to the 343 m/s (1234.8 kph) that you would typically find on Earth.

More to come.