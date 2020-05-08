Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja is selling a new print for charity

Massive Attack‘s Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja has released a new printed artwork called PROTECTION.

The artwork is available for purchase over the next 10 days. All proceeds will be donated to the Bristol Food Union’s Feed the Frontline project.

Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack has released a printed artwork. All proceeds go towards the food and farm industries in Bristol, Del Naja’s hometown.

Named after Massive Attack’s classic 1994 album, the initiative will support the food, farm, and hospitality industries of Bristol – Del Naja’s hometown – during the COVID-19 crisis.

Every print comes signed, and 10 random buyers will receive a copy spray-finished by Del Naja himself.

In related stories, enigmatic street artist Banksy recently donated artwork to a coronavirus-stricken hospital in Southampton. It has been frequently speculated that Del Naja and Banksy are in fact the same person, although no hard evidence exists to confirm this theory.

You can purchase a copy of the PROTECTION print on the Fire Sale website.