Meanwhile in Dopamine City, Loner and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend: the return of the Booker Prize-winning author DBC Pierre with Meanwhile in Dopamine City and the tale of a struggling art school dropout in Georgina Young’s Loner.

The lives, loves and betrayals of a mother and daughter are detailed in Burnt Sugar, Guwayu – For All Times is a unique collection of First Nations poetry and the untold story of a mental health pioneer is revealed in The Woman Who Cracked the Anxiety Code. Let’s check out the selection.

Meanwhile in Dopamine City by DBC Pierre

The adventurous new satire from the Australian-born Booker prize-winner DBC Pierre sees us following the life on Lonnie — as he struggles to hang on to what little he has left of it — in the face of a technological invasion. See Faber & Faber for more.

Loner by Georgina Young

Lona is a young artist who’s suddenly found herself in a funk. The new novel from the winner of the Text Prize in 2019, Georgina Young, asks how we can find life-satisfaction when we don’t even know where to begin. Via Text.

Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi

Hardly the model of a responsible parent herself, Tara spent her younger years living wild, largely to spite her own parents. Approaching her autumn years, she now must rely on her daughter to care for her. See Penguin for more details.

Guwayu – For All Times edited by Jeanine Leane

This collection of poems, commissioned by Red Room Poetry, showcases a diversity of First Nations voices in a breadth of confessional, lyrical and narrative forms. For more information, visit Magabala Books.

The Woman Who Cracked the Anxiety Code by Judith Hoare

Dr Claire Weekes might be unknown to most, but her work in the field of mental health has repercussions to this day. Her understanding of fear, in particular, has led to therapies that are considered cutting-edge today. Hoare’s volume traces the life of this pioneer. Via Scribe.