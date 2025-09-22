Sex, Lies and Videotape – Priscilla reveals the truth about Lisa Marie and Michael Jackson

Priscilla Presley sure knows how to write a memoir

Priscilla Presley proves once again that she knows how to write a compelling memoir. In her long-awaited follow up to Elvis and Me, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis (Hachette), the 80-year-old widow takes readers on a deeply personal journey beyond the walls of Graceland, sharing what it was like to find herself after life in the shadow of the King of Rock’n’Roll.

Priscilla opens up about her late daughter Lisa Marie’s brief and controversial marriage to Michael Jackson. She calls Jackson a “manipulative man” who, she says, used Lisa Marie for her famous family name.

Priscilla writes that she was immediately “appalled” when her daughter called to announce the 1994 wedding, noting that Jackson seemed more interested in publicity than in Lisa Marie herself – particularly as he was facing child molestation allegations at the time, which Lisa Marie reportedly believed he was innocent of.

“Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realised it,” Priscilla writes. She also notes that Jackson’s “childlike innocence” was part of the public mask he projected, and that their interactions were “bizarre,” with Jackson avoiding his mother-in-law and preferring the company of children at family gatherings.

Priscilla also shares that Lisa Marie told her Jackson wanted to have a baby, and she begged her daughter to wait and get to know him better before making such a life-altering decision.

The memoir doesn’t stop at the Presley-Jackson saga. Priscilla delves into her own life after leaving Elvis, recounting the challenges of stepping out of the Graceland bubble and finding her identity outside the King’s orbit.

From navigating a glamorous yet suffocating household as a teenager to reinventing herself as a single mother, businesswoman, actress, designer, and legislative advocate, Priscilla chronicles both loss and triumph with quiet dignity.

She also reflects on her role in transforming Graceland into an international destination and guiding the development of Elvis Presley Enterprises, showing a side of herself the public rarely sees.

Softly, As I Leave You is a story of resilience, self-discovery, and navigating complicated family dynamics.

And once again, Priscilla Presley proves she sure knows how to write a memoir, delivering intimate insights and no-holds-barred commentary on fame, love, and life after Elvis.

Priscilla’s book will landsTuesday, September 23.