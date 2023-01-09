Most anticipated vinyl releases of 2023

From a new Paramore album to The Strokes’ new box set. Here are the most anticipated vinyl record releases of 2023.

Vinyl sales are on the rise. The first half of 2022 saw sales in the US increase by 22 per cent and the global market is expected to grow by $663.77 million between 2023 and 2027. With many exciting and highly anticipated vinyl records being released in 2023, it’s not difficult to see why.

Paramore are set to release their first new music since 2017. This is Why, the band’s sixth album, will be released on February 10. Singer Hayley Williams described the album as summarising “the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years”.

On February 24, The Strokes will release a vinyl box set titled The Singles Volume 1. Alongside singles from their first three albums, Is This It, Room on Fire and First Impressions of Earth, the box set will feature home recordings, demos and live performances.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod, Green Day are releasing an anniversary box set on January 27. The set will include demos and a live album, as well as a 20-page book, poster, slip mat, cloth patch and commemorative backstage pass.

Other anniversary reissues coming in 2023 include The xx’s Coexist, Tycho’s Dive, The Cinematic Orchestra’s One Day and Charli XCX’s Pop 2.

Here’s a full list of the most anticipated vinyl record releases for the coming months:

13th of January

The xx – Coexist (anniversary reissue)

Danny Elfman – Spider-Man (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Kid Cudi – Entergalactic



20th of January

The Cure – From A Land Down Under

27th of January

Green Day – Nimrod (anniversary reissue)

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s catalogue reissued in red vinyl for JB Hi-Fi

SG Lewis – Audiolust & HigherLove

10th of February

Paramore – This Is Why

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World

14th of February

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

24th of February

The Strokes – The Singles Volume 1 (boxset)

10th of March

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

12th of May

Mac DeMarco – Five Easy Hot Dogs

Joji – Smithereens

26th of May

Lucy Dacus – Historian (Matador Revisionist History 5th Anniversary Red Vinyl)

20th of July

Charli XCX – Pop 2 (anniversary reissue)