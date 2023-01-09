Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is set to deliver her most ambitious work to date at Season One: Horizon

Thank you Melbourne, you have given us the festival we needed to electro-bop and swoon our way through what is set to be the hottest musical season of 2023.

The Melbourne Recital Centre is set to kick off Season One: Horizon with an incredible lineup of music legends, singer-songwriters, electronic pioneers, and super folk groups.

From January – to March, you can experience the best music Australia and the World have to offer encased in the concrete perfection of the Melbourne Recital Hall.

Season One: Horizon is bringing acclaimed American composer, artist, and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith to the Elisabeth Murdoch Hall to launch her most ambitious work to date Let’s Turn It Into Sound – out on Ghostly International.

Join the uniquely unclassifiable electronic stylings of Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and immerse yourself in a more baroque and robust form of avant-pop. With music that bursts with sharp vocal harmonies and detailed sound design, it is set to be a truly unique sonic visionary delight.

Over three energetic months, Kaitlyn recorded alone in her home studio, pursuing a new sound to accompany her usual toolkit of modular, analog, and rare synthesizers (including her signature Buchla), orchestral sounds, and voice. She has created a new vocal processing technique that follows intuition, over tried and tested methods, which has resulted in a playful, inquisitive and excitable work that appeals to both its experimental and immersive qualities.

Prepare to peek into a secret realm: one that enchantingly shines a light on the portal that opens up when you glance upon the magic hidden in the everyday, and the lingering essence that remains long after you look away.

With special guest, the mega-talented sound design artist, Cool Maritime.

Season One: Horizon is bringing some seriously cool music your way, from award-winning Australian electric bassist and composer Claire Cross, Mindy Meng Wang & Paul Grabowsky, Cowboy Junkies (who are returning for the first time in 20 years), Laura Jean, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins, New Zealand rockers The Chills, and the pop-indie, alternative-country sweetheart Angel Olsen.

Immerse yourself in the Australian landscape with Season One: Horizon and get lost in some seriously captivating and truly unique music.

You don’t want to miss a moment. Check out tickets and the incredible lineup here.