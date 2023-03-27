Narcissist: Katie Wighton’s powerful takedown of toxic relationships and gender double standards

Katie Wighton, an acclaimed songwriter and a lyrical genius of the Australian indie-rock scene, has just released her latest single ‘Narcissist’.

With collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry under her belt, the All Our Exes Live In Texas vocalist and guitarist is back with a vengeance, bringing an ear-worm of a track that will resonate with anyone who has experienced a manipulative and self-centered partner.

Wighton’s biting lyricism exposes the facade of a narcissist, revealing the delicate balance of standing up for oneself while still yearning for genuine connection. Her lyrics capture the power dynamic that exists in such toxic relationships, highlighting the role of sexism in navigating an unhealthy partnership.

Katie explained, “This song has a few meanings. It started out being a rant about how women are always held to different standards than men.” One of the standout lines in the song is “you’ll never have to worry that they’ll call you a whore,” which speaks volumes about the societal expectations and gender-based double standards that often fuel the behavior of narcissistic partners.

Katie continued, “It then turned into a rant about this male musician I dated for a second who was a total narcissist.” The song’s lyrics speak to the frustration and anger that often comes with being in a relationship with a narcissist, and the role that charisma can play in downplaying red flags.

“After we stopped seeing each other, the only time he would text me was about his single releases or to get a contact for someone… That’s what the line ‘Take me off your mailing list’ is about. UNSUBSCRIBE!” There’s something hilariously out of touch when someone’s hustle for recognition trumps their ability to read the room and express empathy. The niche relatability of this line in “Narcissist” further cements the self-obsessive nature of the worst kind of narcissist: a creative narcissist.

The instrumentation of ‘Narcissist’ is a beautiful interplay between dynamic highs and lows, with the verses exhibiting a sense of restraint while the chorus explodes with confrontation. The frustration and anger are palpable in Wighton’s delivery of the word “whore,” making it a cathartic release for anyone who has been in a similar situation.

The track is undeniably catchy and sets the bar high for Wighton’s upcoming solo album, ‘The End’. With ‘Narcissist,’ Wighton has proved yet again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the indie-rock scene, delivering a powerful message wrapped in a captivating melody.