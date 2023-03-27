PREMIERE: Jade Kenji’s “Press Play” a joyful ode to introversion and playfulness

If you’re looking for a breath of fresh air in the hip-hop/RnB scene, look no further than Jade Kenji’s latest single “Press Play” featuring Charles Sundborn.

Jade Kenji‘s latest single “Press Play” featuring Charles Sundborn is a celebration of all things introverted and playful, a breath of fresh air in a music industry that often values extroversion and bravado above all else.

Produced by Kase Avila and Gary Dryza, this track is an infectious ode to the power of being present, of living in the moment and finding joy in the small things.

Kenji’s lyrics are a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt shy or overlooked, encouraging listeners to embrace their inner child and approach life with a sense of wonder and curiosity. And with a music video featuring a cast of over twenty dancers, musicians, and creatives, “Press Play” is a visual feast as well, a colorful explosion of movement and energy that perfectly matches the song’s joyful vibe.

It’s no surprise that Kenji’s long-time collaborator Kase Avila is involved in this project, as the two have a proven track record of creating music that’s both uplifting and deeply personal. With “Press Play,” Kenji and Avila have crafted a song that feels like a warm embrace, a reminder to slow down, take a deep breath, and enjoy the simple things in life. So go ahead, press play, and let Jade Kenji’s infectious energy wash over you.