New label Interstellar launches with first-ever single ‘Holmen’

Welcome to the scene Interstellar, a brand new label that is establishing it’s legacy with Jeremy Olander’s inaugural single Holmen

Today (March 22) marks the official launch of Interstellar, a brand new label venture from the prolific Insomniac Music Group. Interstellar marks its arrival with Holmen, the new label’s inaugural single by Jeremy Olander.

Billed as a platform for electronic music and artists, Interstellar is poised to be the home of all things techno and house, from deep to melodic and progressive.

Interstellar was initially conceived as a festival, but has since emerged as a brand new music label with an offshoot clubs and events brand.

It operates under Insomniac Music Group, which is home to starry signees like Timmy Trumpet, Skin On Skin, and Skepta, among others. To celebrate the launch, the label welcomes its inaugural single Holmen, by Swedish DJ and producer Jeremy Olander.

Holmen is said to be the quintessential embodiment of Interstellar’s trajectory; a pulsating track carried by jungle beats, twinkling synths and ethereal melodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Olander (@jeremyolander)

The debut label release sets the stage for the sheer brilliance that’s sure to come from Interstellar, and is described by Olander as “ big, melodic and emotional.”

With Holmen, Oleander plants the seeds of label’s legacy, shining the spotlight for a label that’s set to push the boundaries of the house and techno scene.

Get familiarised with label before they blow up with Jeremy Olander’s inaugural single Holmen.