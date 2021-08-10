Everyone’s for the better with the uncovering of this ultra-rare acoustic Nirvana set. The audio of the gig has surfaced 26 years to the day after the gig occurred.

26 years ago in Edinburgh, Scotland, 30 insanely lucky punters paid just one pound to see Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl play an ultra-exclusive acoustic Nirvana gig.

Nirvana were billed as “special guests,” using the pseudonym “Teen Spirit” for the evening and were accompanied by local Edinburgh band Joyriders. Dave and Kurt laid down a punchy five-song set to raise money for the Edinburgh Sick Kids Hospital.

The twitter page LiveNirvana.com uncovered the audio, tweeting: “We’ve been actively trying to track down a recording for probably 15 years. We thought one didn’t exist. It does.”

The setlist includes acoustic versions of Dumb, Polly, and The Vaseline’s Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam. With only the first ten minutes of the set available, the remainder remains a mystery.

Earlier this year Courtney Love and Frances Bean were involved in a legal battle regarding the release of photos of Cobain’s body following his death in 1994. Conspiracy theorist Richard Lee attempted to have the photos released to the public, though has so far been unsuccessful.

Check out what’s available of the Edinburgh set below. Enjoy!

Via Spin.