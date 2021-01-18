BOM issues evacuation warnings in preparation for Cyclone Kimi

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have urged residents of Fitzroy Island to evacuate in anticipation for Tropical Cyclone Kimi, set to hit North Queensland tonight.

Because one cyclone is apparently not enough this summer, North Queenslanders are preparing for yet another tropical low and coastal flash flooding, set to hit the coast tonight.

Tropical Cyclone Kimi has already forced over 200 Fitzroy Island residents to evacuate in anticipation of tonight’s hit.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged all North Queenslanders to listen closely for BOM updates every three hours.

We can only expect Cyclone Kimi is going to be a wild one, just ask Kath and Sharon.

Look at moi, Kimi, look at moi. @BOM_Qld has a feeling in their waters #CycloneKimi may cross the coast late today or early Tuesday. Where pacifically? Between Innisfail and Lucinda. Better get cracking on some of those important jobs of yours, like stocking your emergency kit. pic.twitter.com/zcSbZcKTaS — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) January 17, 2021

Ports in Cairns, Port Douglas, Innisfail, Half Moon Bay Marina, and Cooktown have been issued a red cyclone alert, meaning they can only operate for emergency movements.

The Premier also expressed her concern about the potential flash flooding. This concern follows the BOM’s prediction that Cyclone Kimi will bring destructive 150-km/h winds, heavy rainfall, and abnormally high tides.

Some amazing convection in Tropical #CycloneKimi, cloud top temperatures within the overshooting tops of the CDO well below -90 °C pic.twitter.com/Cd4O6nWQIj — James Holbeach⛈🌪 (@opplevelse) January 18, 2021

Given the considerable uncertainty surrounding the Cyclone, water rescue crews and State Emergency Service (SES) remain on standby on the north and far north to prepare for a potential sudden change in direction.

Although heavy preparations for a category three gust have been carried out, Palaszczuk affirms that residents from the north are “normally very well prepared when it comes to cyclones.”

According to ABC News, Douglas Shire Council Mayor Michael Kerr also mentioned that “any locals who live here know what they need to do, we’ve gone through it many times before.”

Queensland Premier and the Disaster Management Committee are set to meet this afternoon to further discuss preparations.