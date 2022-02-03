Novak Djokovic will open up about being deported from Australia

In his first public appearance since returning to Serbia, Novak Djokovic says he will tell his side of the story in regards to getting kicked out of Aus.

Since arriving home, Djokovic met with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and publicly discussed getting thrown out of the Australian Open.

The tennis star thanked the President for his support “during the unfortunate events in Australia”.

“Although I was alone in detention in Australia, and faced many problems and challenges, I did not feel lonely,” he said.

“I had huge support, primarily from my family, all of the close people in my life, [the] entire Serbian nation, many people with good intentions from the region and the world.”

“I haven’t spoken in public in regards to the events that happened in Australia, and this is the first time that I have come out in public,” Djokovic said.

“Please be patient because, in the next seven to 10 days, I will address the media in more detail with my version, stories and everything that happened in Australia.”

More to come.