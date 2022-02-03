Facebook says Apple’s privacy update will result in $10 billion loss

Facebook’s parent company Meta admitted that the privacy change Apple made to its iOS system will cause the social media platform to lose roughly $10 billion of sales.

Meta CFO spoke with analysts for the fourth-quarter earnings report: “We believe the impact of iOS overall is a headwind on our business in 2022,”

“It’s on the order of $10 billion, so it’s a pretty significant headwind for our business.”

Considering Apple’s new privacy changes are largely in place to be more transparent around app tracking, Facebook’s admission is clear evidence of just how much the company make off the tracking technology.

