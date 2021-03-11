The NZ Bachelor demanded a diverse cast before signing on and we are cheering

Before signing on to the fourth season of The Bachelor NZ, Moses Mackay demanded a more “multi-sized, multicultural” cast.

Sure, we’ve all thought it, but the 30-year-old opera singer actually vocalised that he would like to see more diversity in the cast of The Bachelor NZ.

Unhappy with the previous seasons’ representation of New Zealand women, Mackay made having a more “multi-sized, multicultural” cast a deal-breaker when it came to his final decision to take on the role of this year’s Kiwi Bachie.

“The first thing I said to [the producers], I said ‘the only reason why I would actually consider doing it is if you would be interested in making it a diverse cast, and so I would love to see a multi-sized, multicultural [group]’,” Mackay said.“I said ‘I would love to see ladies that best represent New Zealand and not just look the same, same, same as possibly other seasons have been.

If you want to know what New Zealand’s all about just watch this season’s Bachelor. The girls are different races, creeds & sizes. The bachelor told the girl on his first date she had a booger in her nose & the girls are always building each other up ❤️❤️❤️ — Sera (@Sera67342415) March 8, 2021