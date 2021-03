Recording their tenth single from home, Orange Passiona pull us into a gooey, galactic world about running away from the circus chaos of money hungry corporations and fleeing to another planet.

The psychedelic reggae builds from calming electric tones to a time-travelling explosion of maniacal sounds.

Check out Orange Passiona’s single ‘DaDa’ below: