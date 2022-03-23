Astronomers release clearest image yet of ‘odd radio circles’ in space

The odd radio circles (ORC) were first spotted two years ago and are said to be a million light-years away.

Thanks to the world’s most capable radio telescopes, astronomers have revealed the clearest image yet of this strange phenomena.

There have been 5 ORCs spotted so far and the astronomers discovered that all of them have central galaxies containing active supermassive blackholes.

The ORCs got their names in the most basic, literal way possible. Obvious, they’re odd because they can’t be explained by any known source or object. They’re blobs of radio emission and they’re almost perfectly circular.

More to come.