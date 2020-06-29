Old Semeil find internal peace on ‘The Messenger’

Old Semeil find peace within their internal conflicts. The Brisbane-based outfit (often a duo, sometimes a five-piece) have spent the past number of years refining a sound that weaves rich, textured instrumentation through endlessly giving lyrical content. Their sprawling folk ballads possess a charming kind of certainty, even if they explore irresolute themes.

On their latest single, The Messenger, the group—led by Gav Cook and Sophie Ellis—showcase this brilliant musical balance. Here, the group yearn for some kind of greater meaning, all while appearing content with the fact that a greater meaning may never reveal itself.

Sonically, the new single sees Old Semeil glide through a heartfelt blend of folk and soul, marrying grounded acoustic guitars with ethereal viola lines and blissful vocal harmonies. Across the track’s seven-minute run-time, it builds into something subtly cathartic — but, of course, this is aided by their lyrical power.

The Messenger plays out like a prayer, albeit one marked by doubt. Cook is heard questioning whether a God exists, before exclaiming “If there’s nothing to find, then I guess that I’m doing fine without you”. In these moments of self-assuredness, Old Semeil create a deep-rooted feeling of hope.

This is the latest in a string of releases from the Brisbane outfit that instil this feeling, and judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great track going forward.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.