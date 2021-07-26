Tokyo’s Olympic ceremony featured scores from iconic video games

The Olympic opening ceremony featured some of Japan’s best video game soundtracks including Final Fantasy, NieR, Dragon Quest, and more.

There’s no mistaking Japan’s contribution to the world of pop culture. From technology to anime, the innovative country has done a lot to shape the lives of gamers and pop culture enthusiasts.

And the Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony was another opportunity to do so.

On Friday night, July 23, the Parade of Nations — the part of the opening ceremony where the athletes walk into the stadium with their country’s flag — was accompanied by the scores of some of Japan’s most iconic video game franchises.

The Olympics playing Proof of a Hero is just awesome #MonsterHunter pic.twitter.com/km91pFV93D — A Quirkless Monster Hunter & Egg Poacher (@QuirklessStoner) July 23, 2021

Many fans were quick to point out the music from their favourite games, taking to social media to express their excitement at seeing the video game industry represented in one of the world’s largest sporting events.

Me going back and hearing Monster Hunter and Kingdom Hearts music at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/7AZezXwy4h — Chip (He/Him) (@F_S_Nostalgia) July 24, 2021

The parade was kicked off with Greece walking out to “Overture: Roto’s Theme” from the JRPG Dragon Quest, before Final Fantasy’s “Victory Fanfare” played to continue the showcase.

The full tracklist for the Parade of Nations is as follows:

“Overture: Roto’s Theme” from Dragon Quest

“Victory Fanfare” from Final Fantasy

“Sorey’s Theme – The Shepherd” from the Tales of series

“Proof of a Hero” from Monster Hunter

“Olympus Coliseum” from Kingdom Hearts

“Frog’s Theme” from Chrono Trigger

“First Flight” from Ace Combat

“Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur” from the Tales of series

“Wind of Departure” from Monster Hunter

“Robo’s Theme” from Chrono Trigger

“Star Light Zone” from Sonic the Hedgehog

“eFootball walk-on theme” from Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer)

“MAIN THEME” from Final Fantasy

“Guardians” from Phantasy Star Universe

“Hero’s Fanfare” from Kingdom Hearts

“01 ACT I-1” from Gradius (Nemesis)

“Song of the Ancients” from NieR

“The Orchestral SaGa – Legend of Music” from the SaGa series

“The Brave New Stage of History” from Soul Caliber

The Olympic Games have now entered their fourth day. So far, Australia has managed to nab four medals, ranking the country 7th in the world.

The team for the Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay won gold over the weekend, while Brisbane’s Jack McLoughlin and Melbourne’s Brendon Smith won silver and bronze for Men’s 400m Freestyle and Men’s 400m Individual Medley respectively.

Wollongong’s Emma McKeon won bronze for Women’s 100m Butterfly.