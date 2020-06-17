Oscar Thorburn serves up some genre-bending magic on ‘6422’

In March, when Oscar Thorburn released his debut EP Lost My Mind, we were immediately struck by the immediacy and intimacy of his songwriting. In a relatively short period of time, the Blue Mountains-based artist developed a sound that’s equal parts grounded and far-reaching; it’s grounded in earnest folky tones, but stretches into euphoric sonic territories.

With the release of 6422—an undeniable EP highlight—he showcases everything that makes his songwriting so strong. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On 6422, Blue Mountains-based singer-songwriter Oscar Thorburn delivers a rich and time-bending slice of folk-pop brilliance.

All throughout the track, Oscar Thorburn glides through a sultry blend of folk, pop, and neo-soul, delivering something uniquely his own. With rich vocal hooks and lush, textured instrumental arrangements, 6422 is really quite hypnotic. Earthy tones slowly transition into woozy ones, easing you through a series of increasingly spacey soundscapes.

Clocking in at less than three minutes, it’s incredible Thorburn is able to create something so sprawling in such a brief period of time. By the time the track reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by his spellbinding brand of music.

These are still early days for this Blue Mountains artist, but judging by the quality of what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.