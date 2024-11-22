Search For Me: Paris Heart Shares the Stories, Soul, and Sound Behind His Latest EP

New York’s Paris Heart shared with Happy all the inspiration behind his latest EP release, delivering stories, advice and philosophies

Search for Me, Heart’s most recent offering, is a collection of soulful and moody tracks, each telling their own story and doing it with rhythm and groove.

It’s personal as much as it is infectiously vibey, filled with vulnerable lyricism and moody guitar riffs, evocative of that classic pop-rock sound.

Although the EP is an exploration into self-discovery and late-night introspection, Heart takes an even deeper dive into this by sharing the stories behind the tracks.

Giving us a slice of the inner workings of his mind and a good idea of the man behind the music, Heart’s track by track rundown of Search for Me is the perfect way to more deeply appreciate both him and his music.

So chuck the album on, get into a comfy seat and have a read of what Heart has to say below.

Pretty Girls

“Pretty Girls” was born from a conversation I had with a friend who was really struggling in her relationship. She was doing everything – buying gifts, wearing makeup, hitting the gym – just trying to keep it all from falling apart.

But her partner kept pushing her to look like the women he saw online, telling her she needed to change her body, her appearance. It was tough to watch because, despite everything, she was just trying to be enough for him, and it felt like no matter what she did, it was never enough.

I told her, ‘If it’s meant to be, it will be. If not, it won’t.’ You can change your appearance, wear all the makeup, but if someone’s not seeing the real you, they’ll never appreciate what you truly bring to the table. The surface stuff fades, looks shift.

At the end of the day, all we really have is who we are inside. I’m not here to tell anyone how to handle their relationship, but this song is a tribute to all those incredible women who are going through something similar. The message is simple: Be yourself. Own your worth. Work on yourself for you, not anyone else.

You’ll thrive when you stop trying to be what others want, and just let yourself be who you are. The sound of the song is intimate, personal. It’s a reminder that, in the end, you are enough – just as you are.

Coupe De Ville

“Coupe De Ville” came from watching a relationship unfold where I was close friends with both people involved. They lived for excitement, always chasing thrills – the kind of people who spent weekends partying, racing fast cars, and living an exotic, high-energy lifestyle. But eventually, you start to wonder, how long can that go on?

It’s all fun until one night, things went a little too far. The guy got too drunk, hooked up with someone from their group, and the cycle of revenge and chaos began. They kept pushing the boundaries, cheating, testing each other, until eventually everything fell apart. It was clear they both loved the rush, but deep down, it was obvious they were both hurting.

They didn’t want the excitement anymore, not really. They just wanted each other. That’s why the song starts with that fast pace – capturing all the madness and adrenaline – but then slows down in the middle. There’s this shift, a self-reflection, where the fun starts to feel like a mask. It’s a moment of realisation that this isn’t real love, trust, or connection.

It’s a relationship built on chaos, not something deeper. I wanted the listener to feel both the highs and the lows—the thrills and the chills—in the music. It’s a snapshot of how, even in the midst of all the madness, there’s a yearning for something real.

Gnarly

I wrote “Gnarly” one night while I was out clubbing with a friend. The energy was high, everyone was vibing, and we got swept into this group where you could tell some of the girls were feeling us. One girl in particular and I had a good conversation throughout the night, but it wasn’t anything too deep.

It felt more like we were both showing off, saying the best things about ourselves, dancing, being playful – just having fun. But as the night wore on and the drinks slowed down, I realised the conversation wasn’t leading anywhere. It wasn’t that she wasn’t beautiful or that she didn’t know how to have a good time—she was.

But in today’s hookup culture, that’s just par for the course. What I was really looking for was something deeper. I wanted a real connection, a bond that went beyond the surface. I want to know the real you – the scars, the stories, the stuff that makes you who you are. Not just the version of yourself you put on for a good time.

Of course, we were all there to have fun, meet people, and enjoy the moment. But for me, I’m not in it for the quick, easy satisfaction. I’m not interested in just playing the game. I want that deep, soul-level connection, the kind that feels rare and intense.

So, while the song has that upbeat, club vibe, it’s really about realising that the fun and the lust of the night aren’t what I’m chasing. I’ll enjoy the night with friends and strangers, but I won’t be sticking around for the walk of shame tomorrow.

On My 64

“On My 64″ came to life one late night, or early morning, depending on how you look at it. I was walking, just trying to clear my mind. The streets were alive with energy – people everywhere. Some were partying, others were caught up in things they maybe shouldn’t have been.

You could feel it in the air, this undeniable sense of chaos. But more than that, I started to notice the small details – people’s mannerisms, the little stories unfolding all around me. I’m someone who can’t help but create backstories for the people I see, trying to understand what led them to that moment.

As I did that, I realised something: I have my own flaws, my own skeletons, just like everyone else. We all carry that “dark side,” those parts of ourselves we’re not proud of. We’re human. There’s always this tendency to compare, to say ‘this is worse than that,’ but at the end of the day, we all mess up in our own way.

“On My 64” is a reflection of that—it’s for the people who don’t judge others for their flaws but understand that we all have them. It’s the kind of song you put on when you’re reflecting on your own mistakes, accepting them, and learning to move forward. It’s about embracing the messiness of being human without trying to pretend we’re perfect.

Search For Me

“Search For Me” is the last track on the EP, and it ties everything together. The project takes you through this emotional journey – from hearing a friend’s worries, to partying, to losing interest in that lifestyle, to reflecting on the darker side of the nights we live through, and then, finally, to “Search For Me.”

The title of the EP, “Search For Me,” is really about how, in our own ways, we’re all a little lost. We’re all searching for something. But “Search For Me” as a song came from a night that, honestly, could have gone a lot worse than it did.

I was leaving a hookah bar with some friends. The night had already been kind of rough, but it wasn’t until we crossed paths with this group of guys and girls that things really took a dark turn. They were messing around in a playful way, but we heard a scream, and what was once joking turned into chaos.

One of the men was trying to shove one of the women into his trunk while the others were doing everything they could to stop him. It was scary – almost unreal. Luckily, the cops showed up, but the whole situation felt off, like a reminder of how quickly things can spiral.

And that was just the start of it—later, we heard gunshots and learned someone had been shot nearby. It was pandemonium. That night stuck with me, and it made me think: What would have happened if no one had been there? More than 1,500 people are abducted in the U.S. every day, and that’s just one statistic.

It’s crazy how much of it goes under the radar. People don’t talk about it enough. So “Search For Me” became a way to shed light on that—on what could happen if no one was there to intervene, to help. In a way, it’s a call to action.

We’re all part of the same community. We should be able to rely on each other more. If any of us were in that situation, we’d want someone to come looking. If I was missing, I’d want someone to Search For Me.