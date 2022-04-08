A new WA residency for international writers has been announced

The Centre for Stories has announced a new international writing fellowship for writers living outside of Australia, valued at $30,000.

Founded by John and Caroline Wood in 2015, the Centre for Stories is a vibrant and valuable contributor to Perth’s literary and cultural scene. The Patricia Kailis International Writing Fellowship offers a three-month paid residency at the Centre for Stories in Perth, Western Australia.

With the aim to deepen and broaden the literary culture in this part of the country and offer Western Australian emerging writers access to writers of international standing.

One international writer will be awarded the fellowship in recognition of their “literary achievements and commitment to cultural and diplomatic exchange,” and will create new literary work during the residency, which will take place between 2022 and 2023.

The fellowship is open to fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and short story writers whose work is in English and is available in Australia. Applicants must also have at least two full-length publications published by a trade publisher.

Centre for Stories creative director Robert Wood will be judging the applications alongside Elfie Shiosaki (2022 Stella Prize shortlisted author), and Roanna Gonsalves (Prime Minister’s Endeavour Award and NSW Premier’s Literary Award-winning writer and Lecturer in Creative Writing at UNSW).

Robert Wood notes that “This is a remarkable opportunity for exchange and engagement, and will lead to new work of the highest quality. It is a chance for Boorloo/Perth and our writing community to collaborate on a beautiful residency and celebrate the written word.”

Applications are open now and close at 5.00 pm (Western Standard Time) on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The recipient will be announced on 1st July 2022.

You can access the application form here.