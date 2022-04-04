The Stella Prize 2022 shortlist has been announced

The Stella Prize for Australian women and non-binary writers worth $50,000, has just announced its shortlist for 2022.

Experimental in genre and form, these bold and compelling new works by Australian women and non-binary writers – half of them debut authors – are in the running for the tenth annual $50,000 Stella Prize.

The 2022 Stella Prize shortlist spans fiction, nonfiction, social history, a book-length essay, a graphic novel, and poetry (which is eligible for the first time in 2022). The six titles selected are evidence of the extraordinary calibre and diversity of work being published by Australian women and non-binary writers.

With over 220 entries, the Stella’s judges — award-winning Bundjalung author Melissa Lucashenko (Chair), Declan Fry, Cate Kennedy, Sisonke Msimang, and Oliver Reeson — have selected six distinctive books for this year’s shortlist.

Experimental in genre and equally bold, the 2022 Stella Prize shortlist reads as follows: Take Care by Eunice Andrada (Giramondo Publishing), Dropbear by Evelyn Araluen (University of Queensland Press), No Document by Anwen Crawford (Giramondo Publishing), Bodies of Light by Jennifer Down (Text Publishing), Stonefruit by Lee Lai (Fantagraphics) and Homecoming by Elfie Shiosaki (Magabala Books).

Chair of the 2022 Stella Prize judging panel, Melissa Lucashenko, says of the shortlist:

“The 2022 Stella Prize shortlist is big on emerging voices writing in unconventional ways – from regions, positions, and literary forms that transcend the mainstream. These authors are writing back, insisting that ‘other’ lives – First Nations lives, poor women’s lives, queer lives, and Filipina lives – matter on the page just as they do in everyday affairs.

“Although the shortlisted authors vary widely in location, gender, and culture, they all share two things. First, all six shortlistees undertake the essential work of any artist: paying attention to what is happening around them, and interrogating that experience. Second, the authors have produced powerfully beautiful literature, sacrificing no art in their unflinching focus on justice, inclusion, and truth-telling. It has been a great pleasure as well as an honour, to shine a light on these six brilliant talents.”

The winner will be announced on Thursday 28 April. For more details head over to The Stella Prize.