Starcrazy launch epic single ‘The Big Time’ ahead of upcoming shows

Sydney power-pop four-piece, Starcrazy have launched their epic new single The Big Time ahead of upcoming shows.

Following their stellar 2021 EP, Played For Suckers, Sydney power-pop metal group Starcrazy have launched their first single of the year, The Big Time.

This epic, high-energy track is powered by fierce guitar and bass, anthemic choruses and an infectious rhythm and groove that’s sure to get you moving.

Compelling from the get-go, a hard-hitting drum intro is paired with bold, brazen guitar riffs. As we reach the first verse, we’re treated to the lively, glam-rock vocal stylings of frontman, Marcus Fraser. The absolute highlight of this track arrives at the chorus, which has an endlessly-playable quality that is bound to become a crowd favourite at their forthcoming live shows.

At the song’s halfway point, we’re gifted with a masterful, high-octane guitar solo that is coupled with spirited “la la las” from the entire band. The chorus that follows features an extended repetition of the track’s catchy hook, “are you ready for the big time,” which is bound to generate some sing-alongs from the audience.

Formed in 2019, Starcrazy consists of frontman Marcus Fraser, guitarist Odin Wolf, bassist/vocalist JB, and drummer Jack Farmer. Since their launch, they’ve rapidly developed a strong local following; performing a series of riveting live shows and opening for iconic Aussie acts like the Hard-Ons.

In celebration of The Big Time, Starcrazy have announced some upcoming tour dates. Kicking things off at The Duke of Enmore on April 8, the band will be performing a live debut of their fiery new tune, alongside local acts Alpha Goose and Smoke Stack Rhino.

Stream The Big Time below.

Tour Dates

April 8 – The Duke of Enmore, Sydney.

April 30 – Crowbar, Sydney.

Apr 16 – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong.

May 6 – Link and Pin, Central Coast.

May 12 – Cherry Bar, Melbourne.

May 21 – Tomcat, Brisbane.