Paul McCartney speaks out on the death of George Floyd

The tragic death of George Floyd has acted as a major catalyst in the Black Lives Matter movement, and many musicians and artists are using their platform to voice the need for systematic changes all over the world. Now, Paul McCartney has spoken out about the matter.

Paul McCartney has called for the end of prejudice and oppression, as well as justice for “all those who have died and suffered” as a result of police brutality.

It has been determined that Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with unintentional murder of George Floyd. The officer kneeled on the man’s neck for almost nine minutes, based on false accusations that he wrote a fraudulent cheque. According to an independent autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family, the officer’s actions cut blood and airflow from his brain, subsequently causing mechanical asphyxia. The officer has since been fired, along with three accompanying officers who also aided in his death. They have also been charged with second-degree murder.

Taking to Facebook, McCartney aimed to encourage education about the Black Lives Matter movement. The Beatles member and acclaimed solo artist stated:

“As we continue to see the protests and demonstrations across the world, I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help”

“None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change. We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more educate ourselves and, above all, take action.”

The artist also reflected on a time where he was asked to play in the US to a segregated audience:

“It felt wrong. We said, ‘We’re not doing that!’ And the concert we did do was to [be] their first non-segregated audience. We then made sure this was in our contract. To us it seemed like common sense.”

Almost 60 years later, the Beatle is surprised, sick, and angry that racism is still such a prominent issue within society. He also stated that Floyd’s murder was senseless and a result of police racism.

“All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”

See the full post below.