Paul Rudd urging Millennials to wear masks is the cutest thing ever

Fan favourite and all-time good-bloke Paul Rudd has released a PSA urging Millennials to “just wear a mask”.

The ever-youthful, never-aging enigma that is Paul Rudd has delivered a public service announcement on the importance of mask-wearing during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Rudd, aka ‘certified young person’, was approached by the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to take part in the video which sees him use references to millennial culture in order to appeal to a younger audience.

“A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo, and he’s just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks,” Rudd says, “because – get this: apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials. No cap.”

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, with Paul Rudd stans collectively losing their shit.

“So (Cuomo’s) like, ‘Paul, you gotta help. What are you, like 26’. And I didn’t correct him. So fam, let’s real talk. Masks? They’re totally beast. So slide that in your DMs and Twitch it,” Rudd continues.

He then momentarily breaks ‘character’ to urge people to “just wear a mask, it’s easy, it’s simple. Please. It’s not hard! People are dying. Hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and it’s preventable. It’s preventable! Just wear a mask, I shouldn’t have to make it fun. It’s science!” Before reenacting his famous Hot Ones moment with Sean Evans, but this time…you guessed it, in a mask.