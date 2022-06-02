Weird new cereal turns milk red to normalise menstruation talk

There’s a new cereal on the market called ‘Period Crunch’ and it’s made of tiny raspberry flavoured uteruses that turn the milk red… yum?

A Swedish feminine care company INTIMINA that produces menstrual cups have released a new product that is kind of along the same lines except this product is edible.

Dubbed ‘Period Crunch’, the new breakfast treat is a red raspberry flavoured cereal that was created to de-stigmatise talking about periods around the breakfast table.

The company said they want to “encourage families to discuss menstruation more openly, even at the breakfast table.“

We created #PeriodCrunch to encourage families to discuss menstruation more openly, even at the breakfast table.

Maybe I’m alone here but I feel lucky enough to be able to bring up my menstruation at any and all meals but, I know I must live in a bubble of sorts.

The brand cited a recent survey that found 48% of adults are still embarrassed to talk about it while 77% said they don’t regularly mention periods in their life. Most alarmingly 88% of people failed to even correctly locate the uterus on a body.

While I do feel oh so free to talk about my reproductive system whenever I want, it’s not really something I think of when I’m eating but thankfully, all that could change for good with Period Crunch.

Apparently, you can’t actually order the period-themed cereal (just yet?) but you can get a free box if you contact INTIMINA.