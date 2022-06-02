Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Gotta catch ’em all? Nah, just give me Lechonk!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have just been teased and there’s a lot to talk about. But all I really want to do is find a good home for my new favourite buddy: Lechonk.

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet teaser is whipping fans of the enormously successful role-playing franchise into a frenzy. Judging by online banter there are a number of key areas of debate, with enough speculation and distraction to offer a brief respite from the world’s biggest problems.

However, nothing, and I mean nothing, comes close to the hype, adoration and love directed at Lechonk; possibly the greatest addition to the Pokémon universe since Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle were placed in front of players like a buffet of kawaii.

Not all the new monsters we’ve seen from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have inspired the same reaction. We’ve already been treated to a sneak peak of the games’ starting trio – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. And honestly, meh. Fuecoco has a bit of a vibe, but mostly just looks like a ripoff of that old Bubble Bobble game I played a kid.

Lechonk hits different though. This bastion of bulge has the potential to galvanise the entire franchise, finally retiring Pikachu to the electrical factory where he can be put to work fixing the energy crisis and global warming.

Meet Lechonk, the Hog Pokémon! 🐷 It may appear fat at first glance, but in reality, the Pokémon’s body is mostly muscle built by constantly walking around in search of food. ❤️💜 #ScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/sMnhPNRXUD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 1, 2022

Anyways, I digress. Pikachu can’t actually save the world because he’s fictional and tired, but Lechonk just might separate Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from the sea of imitators.

The most recent Pokémon game (Pokemon Arceus) received some criticism for its open world being somewhat empty – and if there’s one thing Lechonk will achieve it’s filling up empty space. He’s already filled a gaping hole in my pandemic-battered heart.

And I’m not alone in feeling this way. The internet has spoken, and Lechonk is already the best part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The game could be a masterpiece or a flop, but I’ll always remember it for one reason: it brought me Lechonk.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (and Lechonk) are due to be released into the world on November 18, 2022.