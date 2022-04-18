10 games like ‘Pokémon’ if you’ve really gotta catch ’em all!

Pokemon is a forever evolving franchise that has taken the world by storm for decades. Due to its success, many alternatives have presented themselves, so welcome to our list of games like Pokemon!

Pokemon is one of many titles that have cracked the code for longevity. Since the original release of Pocket Monsters Red and Pocket Monsters Green in 1996, 37 core Pokemon titles have been released with another 85 side games.

In the last 26 years, the game has evolved quite a bit, but its premise has ultimately stayed the same; you’ve got to catch them all and become a Pokemon Master.

Yes, we agree there is no title precisely like it, but here is a list of games like Pokemon with some conceptual crossover that also introduces interesting new elements.

Coromon (March 2022)

Coromon is the latest release on this list and is new to the ‘games like Pokemon‘ genre, releasing on PC but delayed for Nintendo Switch. Explore the beautifully pixelated world as a newly recruited researcher as part of Lux Solis’s organisation. Within the specialised research team, Titan Taskforce, you must investigate the six Titans of the Velua region. Nothing is what it seems, though.

Grow your team to help you safely navigate the region with 119 Coromon to choose from, broken up into 13 different types. With a pixel style that very closely resembles Stardew Valley and battle animations that are a combination of dynamic and robust, this is a game that I will be spending some solid hours in. The indie developers TRAGsoft have created an absolute wonder, made all the more impressive because this is its first game!

Coromon is currently available on Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PC, Linux, and Mac.

Temtem (Jauary 2020)

A massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Temtem was developed by Crema, a Spanish game studio, and published by Humble Bumble. It was first released in early access for PC and later released on PlayStation 5 in 2020 and Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Tame a possible collection of 164 Temtem creatures in the floating islands of the Airborne Archipelago while trying to prevent the advancements of Clan Belsoto that wants to claim the domain for themselves! The gameplay consists of duo battles against NPC and other players you meet when exploring the world.

Temtem is available on PC and PlayStation 5.

Slime Rancher (January 2016)

Slime Rancher is an interesting title as it is a couple of degrees separated from Pokemon, but it still dips the toe-in. Slime Rancher is a first-person adventure game developed and published by American indie studio Monomi Park. You play Beatrix LeBeau, a new rancher to the unexplored planet of Far Far Range tasked with collecting, feeding, and breeding slimes.

Upgrade your settlement and gear to be able to transverse more of the world while also increasing your proficiency at slime management. The breeding mechanic game is unique and allows players to combine some slime traits but avoid mixing too many. Slime Rancher 2 is set to release sometime this year.

Slime Rancher is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Ooblets (July 2020)

Ooblets is a life simulation game that borrows elements from games like Pokemon and Stardew Valley. Set in the seaside town of Oob, you’re given the essential task of starting your own farm. Thanks to several shops selling both furniture and seeds, you can construct the farm to your liking.

There are also small creatures called Ooblets grown from seeds that players can befriend. Ooblets can help around the farm perform tasks like farming, but they also participate in breakdance battles against other Ooblets. Ooblets unique card-based dance battle system allows players to win new Ooblets while levelling their existing party.

Ooblets is currently available on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (October 2016)

A mass disappearance of Rathalos has mysteriously occurred, and you must answer the question of why as a young Monster Rider. Collect and form bonds with an array of monsters from the Monster Hunter universe and use them to battle against others found in the world.

Unlike other Monster Hunter games, whose battle mechanics can be very technical and strategic, Monster Hunter Stories 2 utilises a turn-based combat system which is the primary reason for it being on the games like Pokemon list. With many stunning regions to explore and 42 monsters to collect, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is perfect for fans of the franchise looking for a different way to interact with the creatures of this world.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Digimon World: Next Order (March 2016)

Digimon has and forever will be compared to Pokemon, so it’s no surprise that it’s on this list. Original, these two IPs were quite different, but they’ve adopted some of the best performing elements from one another over the years. Digimon World: Next Order is a third-person RPG set in an open world environment. Players choose one of ten starting companions that evolve throughout the game.

Like the popular anime, Digimon that don’t meet the levelling requirements of the following state within a set time will eventually revert back to an egg to be born again with a slight boost in stats. Battles are played in real-time automatically, with players able to stop the fight to issue commands or heal up their Digimon. There are 232 Digimon in the game so good luck utilising them all to win!

Digimon World: Next Order is currently available on PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4.

Monster Sanctuary (August 2019)

Welcome to one of the more unique titles on this list. Monster Sanctuary is a pixelated, 2D side scroller that sees players exploring an expansive land with monsters by their side. Many who have tried this game have been pleasantly surprised by how fantastic it turned out to be.

Like Pokemon, players create a team to help them with the wild encounters of the 101 different monsters that players can find in the 15 different regions. Not only that, but these monsters help you transverse the sky, sea, and land, similar to Pokemon Arceus currently. Unlike Pokemon, though, each monster possesses unique abilities upgraded through battle and their skill trees.

Monster Sanctuary is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 (March 2016)

Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 3 is the latest and 6th title in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. Play a mysterious protagonist suffering from amnesia who needs to travel the world to unravel their past. Explore the world with the 500 different monsters that players can find with land, sea and sky variants necessary for different regions.

Use your in-game item known as a Reactor to explore unknown paths and find hidden objects that help you discover who you are. Levelling monsters allow you to reach new, unexplored regions to uncover more of this wild and lively world. You can also give your monsters accessories which are amazing! Fans eagerly await the announcement of Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker 4.

Dragon Quest Monsters is currently available on Nintendo 3DS.

Nexomon: Extinction (August 2020)

Nexomon: Extinction is a return to what the original Pokemon games were all about but in a modern world. The world is on the brink of extinction as Tyrant Nexomon fights for ownership of the world and its living things, including all Nexomon and humans.

Leave the orphanage you call home to join the Tamer’s guild as you begin an epic adventure to stop the Tyrants and save the world. With over 300 Nexomon to catch, tame, and level, the way you face the challenges set out before you is your choice.

Nexomon: Extinction is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, PC, and Mac.

World of Final Fantasy Maxima (November 2018)

World of Final Fantasy Maxima looks to add to the expansively rich world of Final Fantasy. Play as some of your favourite characters from Final Fantasy lore while navigating between safe villages and dangerous dungeons filled with puzzles and enemies. Play as Twins Lann and Reynn as they search to restore the memories of a former Mirage Keeper to uncover the truth.

Monsters called Mirages are essential to your journey as they help to navigate the environment while keeping you safe from the enemies hidden around every corner. With an Active Time Battle system similar to other Final Fantasy games, players can craft a perfect team composition to stack abilities and guarantee victory.

World of Final Fantasy Maxima is currently available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC