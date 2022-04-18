Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus celebrates cancer recovery

Bass guitarist and vocalist from naughties punk band Blink-182, Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is officially cancer free.

As most of the world is celebrating the Easter long weekend, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has even more reason to celebrate, after his oncologist confirmed that he is officially cancer-free, per TMZ.

Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis to fans last June, although he had already been fighting cancer privately for months.

A TMZ reporter grabbed a quick interview with Hoppus and his wife, Skye as they were leaving West Hollywood after a night of celebration.

The reporter approached Hoppus, asking, “Great to see you out, how’s life?”

“Life’s great, I’m glad to be here,” he responded.

The reporter then asked what the 50-year-old what he was most excited to do now that he’s cancer-free. “I most wanted to get back into the studio and get back to playing music, and get off of my couch,” Hoppus said.

The journalist then asked the question we were all waiting for… is there new music on the way? “Hopefully soon yeah,” Hoppus said. “We’ll see if I can write anything happy this time,” he joked.

Heck. Yes. We cannot wait.

Hoppus was quick to respond when asked if he had any wisdom to impart following his cancer recovery, urging everyone to “Enjoy every day”.

“One last thing,” the reporter said. “Do you think Kourtney is the one for Travis?”

Someone in the background laughed before Hoppus answered. “Yes I do”. Skye then joked, “I think I’m the one for Travis”.

Watch the exchange below.