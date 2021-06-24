News

Bass player of Blink-182, Mark Hoppus diagnosed with cancer

PC

by Pandora Craufurd-Gormly

blink182_warpedtour2019atlanticcity_maggiefriedman013

Image: Rock Sound

PC

by Pandora Craufurd-Gormly

One of the founding members of the iconic Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has just revealed he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Via his Instagram story Blink-182 bassist, 49-year-old Hoppus has revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer over the last three months.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus stated.

Mark Hoppus playing a gig
Image: 10News

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

Hoppus has yet to announce details regarding what type of cancer it is and what stage it is in.

Related