Bass player of Blink-182, Mark Hoppus diagnosed with cancer

One of the founding members of the iconic Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, has just revealed he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Via his Instagram story Blink-182 bassist, 49-year-old Hoppus has revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer over the last three months.

“I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” Hoppus stated.

Finding out Mark Hoppus has cancer almost hits the same as finding out a parent has it. Blink raised most of us. Fuck cancer man. — Chelsea (Grin) (@chelsealall) June 24, 2021

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.”

You got this and we got you. Stay strong, Think positive, and Remain confident. Sending lots of hugs and prayers your way. 💜❤️💜❤️💜 — Leena (@MzLeena) June 24, 2021

Hoppus has yet to announce details regarding what type of cancer it is and what stage it is in.