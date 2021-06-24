Anti-virus creator, John McAfee found dead in prison after extradition order

Spanish media reports that the 75-year-old former anti-virus software pioneer, John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison after court ruling.

There have been multiple reports by the Spanish media entailing the confirmed death of McAfee – the anti-virus software creator to cryptocurrency enthusiast, to alleged murderer and indicted tax evader.

On Wednesday, the Spanish court ruled in favour of extraditing McAfee to the United States to confront tax fraud charges.

Authorities say that the cause of death is a suspected suicide. Some, however, believe it’s an elaborate hoax…

John McAfee DID NOT KILL HIMSELF, multiple tweets like this of him predicting his fate. Like Epstein 2.0 #Epstein2 #WHACKD pic.twitter.com/L4YobXBH2R — michael almarode (@MAlmarode) June 24, 2021

Given the nature of the subject, the local police of the Catalonia region, The Mossos d’Esquadra, where McAfee was detained, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nor did the US Department of Justice.

McAfee, aged 75, made a name (and fortune) for himself in the late 19080s and early ’90s after establishing McAfee Associates, one of the first companies to develop the revolutionary software of computer antivirus.

He resigned from the company in 1994, and his participation in the cybersecurity world seemed to dissipate.

He led a seemingly peaceful life of yoga and herbal antibiotics…until he jumped into the pool of cryptocurrency.

After apparently earning millions in income from promoting it (and hiding assets, selling the rights to his life story), he failed to file tax returns from 2014-2018.

Prior to that, he was a primary suspect for the murder of his neighbour, Gregory Faull, in Belize.

Faull was suspiciously shot two days after complaining to the local mayor about McAfee’s nine or so dogs that were causing neighbourhood disruption.

Even more suspiciously, he fled Belize very quickly after becoming a suspect.

One of McAfee’s last Tweets from prison touched upon the “sorrow” he saw around him.

“There is much sorrow in prison, disguised as hostility. The sorrow is plainly visible even in the most angry faces,” he Tweeted.

“I’m old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror – a reflection of the minds of those who conceived them,” he morbidly tweeted.

Details of his cause of death have not been confirmed.