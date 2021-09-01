Poison Ivy set to sprout up in season 3 of CW’s Batwoman

DC fans are going a little cray-cray this week following the announcement that Poison Ivy will now be joining CW’s TV show Batwoman.

Poison Ivy, the iconic supervillain seen in the 1997 movie Batman and Robin, has just been added to the ever-growing list of incredible villains featuring on CW’s hit TV show Batwoman.

Poison Ivy will be played by Bridget Regan, who also starred in TV shows Legend of the Seeker and Jane the Virgin.

She’ll be making her debut appearance as Poison Ivy in the third season of Batwoman, which is set to air later this spring.

Media group Deadline confirmed the news following a not-so-subtle teaser in the season 2 finale earlier this winter.

Apparently, it’s going to be a recurring role, which is great news for hardcore fans.

So what’s the story with miss Poison Ivy?

Well, Poison Ivy actually started out as Pamela Isley (the similarities are uncanny, hehe), a former botany student at Gotham University who became a lab testing subject, which then backfired and… voila! We have the iconic supervillain of Gotham City!

It’s not yet clear how she will fit into the show, with the story so far involving Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) – a.k.a. Batwoman – holding down the city while her friend Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) ventures off to find the original Batman.

Maybe we’ll see a battle of the femme fatales? Some girl on girl action?

Stick to the script? Okay.

the power that a scene between bridget regan as poison ivy and rachel skarsten as alice is going to hold…I need to lie down #Batwoman — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) August 30, 2021

Regardless, it’s about time we gave Poison Ivy more rope. The character has been around for 55 years, and has naturally become one of Batman’s most lauded rivals.

Yet she hasn’t been in nearly as many live-action shows or movies.

One of her most famous roles was way back in 1997, when she was played by Uma Thurman in the much-hated Batman and Robin – hardly a worthy addition to the character’s legacy. Even then, she was demoted into a co-villain alongside Arnie’s if-not-more-iconic Mr Freeze!

So yeah, it’s about time this greenie got some sunlight.

Keep an eye out for appearance on CW’s Batwoman this October.